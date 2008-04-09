Snapture Powers Up the iPhone's Camera

iPhone only: Camera application Snapture adds advanced features to your iPhone's default picture-taking capabilities, like digital zoom, grey scale, auto-rotation and burst mode. You'll need a jailbroken iPhone to install Snapture (if you haven't already here's the easiest method), and from there you can use Installer.app as usual to load it up. Snapture also adds a handy visual leveller, and makes taking self-portraits easier by making the entire screen tappable (instead of just the shutter button.) Snapture is a free download.
