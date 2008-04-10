Simplify Your Email and To-Do List

As a follow-up to Gina's guest post on decluttering your email at weblog Unclutterer, blogger Stowe Boyd details how he keeps his email and to-do list in check with Gmail and the popular to-do webapp Remember the Milk. Using the previously mentioned Remember the Milk Firefox extension for Gmail, Boyd ties all of his actionable to-dos with emails directly within Gmail. It's a smart and simple system, so if you've been looking for a better way to integrate your to-do list and your email, it's definitely worth checking out. If you've got your own methods that do the trick for you, let's hear about them in the comments.
