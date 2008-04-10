Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Simplify Your Email and To-Do List

As a follow-up to Gina's guest post on decluttering your email at weblog Unclutterer, blogger Stowe Boyd details how he keeps his email and to-do list in check with Gmail and the popular to-do webapp Remember the Milk. Using the previously mentioned Remember the Milk Firefox extension for Gmail, Boyd ties all of his actionable to-dos with emails directly within Gmail. It's a smart and simple system, so if you've been looking for a better way to integrate your to-do list and your email, it's definitely worth checking out. If you've got your own methods that do the trick for you, let's hear about them in the comments.

A simple way to simplify email — From Stowe Boyd [Unclutterer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles