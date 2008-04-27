Should Microsoft Extend XP's Life?

Both Windows users in love with XP and those in hate with Vista continue to cry out to Microsoft for clemency, hoping that XP might be spared from the chopping block come June 30th (the last day XP will be sold in stores). Vista's been out in the wild for a solid year now, but even so, more users than Microsoft could ever have intended still aren't ready or willing to trade in XP for the shinier, debatably improved upgrade to the Windows line. We consider Lifehacker readers to be very willing adopters when an upgrade is worth it, so we want to know where you stand on the issue.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Calls for mercy aside, right now it's looking very unlikely that XP will stick around for purchase, so us Windows users may have to get used to Vista, for better or worse. Let's hear your reasoning for or against the Vista takeover in the comments.