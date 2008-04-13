Shop and Eat Locally

Eating locally-grown food is better for everyone: You get fresh items like fruit and vegetables that haven't travelled miles, local farmers benefit from your business, and the transportation process burns a lot less fuel, which is better for the environment. But a global economy doesn't make eating and shopping locally easy or obvious. Wired's How-To Wiki runs down a few ways to find local food, like hunting down resellers near you and using online communities and tools for suggestions. Joining a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) group was one of the best things I've ever done. Once a week I get a new box of locally grown greens, sometimes yummy stuff I've never eaten before, and it inspires me cook more at home and try new recipes. How do you eat and shop local? Share your strategies in the comments. Photo by galant.