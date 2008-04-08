Share your best roadtrip hack?

Lifehacker AU is hitting the road for our first roadtrip of the year, and we'd like your tips for making it the easiest, safest and most fun drive it can be.
The itinerary is Sydney to Gundagai tomorrow, then Gundagai to Melbourne on Thursday.
Got any tips? Whether it's caring for your trusty car, hacking your Tom Tom, or how to get the most out of your your rest stops on the road, please share in comments.
A mistake many people make when preparing their water bottles the night before a road trip is they fill them all the way up and then put them in the freezer. It just takes too long for the ice to defrost to be of any use for thirst quenching the next day.
A better way is to only fill them up halfway before freezing them. Then, before you leave, simply take them out and fill the rest up with regular, unchilled water. This way, the unchilled water and the frozen ice reach a happy medium very quickly and you'll have ice-cold water when you want it.