Share MP3 Mix Tapes at Muxtape

Webapp Muxtape lets you upload MP3's into a streaming playlist for anyone on the internet to hear. Register for a free Muxtape account, and start uploading MP3's (which you have permission to share), and send your Muxtape URL (youraccount.muxtape.com) to others, who can play your tunes directly from the page. Muxtape's interface is bare-bones—no album art and sparse song metadata—and there's no obvious way for listeners to download the tunes you uploaded. Check out Wired's field guide to existing Muxtape playlists for finding good listening there.