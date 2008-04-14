Share lists and other gadgets at iGoogle

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

share_gadget.pngGoogle already let you share your favourite gadgets through iGoogle, but now you can share and edit data within your gadgets -which means you can do things like share shopping lists created in Sticky Note.
It's easy too - just click on the drop down triangle, and you'll see the option to 'share this gadget'. If you use Gmail, now you just need to pick the friends you want to share with via the contact list that will pop up, or type in their email address.
You get to decide if you'll just share the data, or let them edit it also. Click send and it will go out as an email which gives the recipient a preview of the gadget and invites them to add it to their iGoogle page.

