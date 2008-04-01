Share Files and Screenshots Instantly with Clip2Net



Windows only: Free web clipping and file sharing tool Clip2Net is an easy-to-use system tray applet when it's on the desktop, but its real value may be its online storage space. Sign up for a free account at Clip2Net and you get 500 MB of space to store screenshots, files, or whole folders—just select the screen area or drop the files into the "drop zone" and hit publish, and you'll have a link to offer collaborators or friends. Clip2Net also features built-in Picnik integration for screenshot/image editing, and files can be password protected. Clip2Net is a free download for Windows systems only.