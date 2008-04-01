Seven Body Signs and Pains You Shouldn't Ignore

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

There are those who fear impending death at the slightest change in nasal congestion, and then there are those who constantly push abnormal aches and pains aside, hoping they'll just go away. If you identify with the latter group, health web site WebMD rounds up seven pains you should not ignore, no matter how busy your schedule. For example:

Pain or Discomfort in the Chest, Throat, Jaw, Shoulder, Arm, or Abdomen: Chest pain could be pneumonia or a heart attack. But be aware that heart conditions typically appear as discomfort, not pain. "Don't wait for pain," says cardiologist Jerome Cohen, MD. "Heart patients talk about pressure. They'll clench their fist and put it over their chest or say it's like an elephant sitting on their chest."

The remaining pains you shouldn't ignore include everything from burning feet and calf pain to abdominal and back pain. At each point, the article highlights what kind of pains in each area should be considered out of the ordinary, pointing out what they could indicate and why you shouldn't ignore it. If you are, or someone you know is an ignore-it-and-it'll-go-away type who's suffered consequences like those mentioned in the article, let's hear your experience in the comments.

7 Pains You Shouldn't Ignore [WebMD]

