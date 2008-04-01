Search Locally Without Typing with New Google Mobile Tool

Search for local businesses in your area without resorting to your clunky mobile keyboard with the new, quietly unleashed Google Mobile feature found at
google.com/m/lcb. When you navigate to the "lcb" page (local businesses?), Google Mobile identifies what city you're in (or tries to—my test had me in either Columbus, OH [wrong]or Los Angeles [right!] ), so all you have to do is click through the business categories to narrow down exactly what you're looking for. As the ZDNet post points out, the feature would be a lot more useful if it pinpointed your location within the city à la Google Maps on the iPhone, but either way it could come in really handy if you aren't keen on using your unfriendly mobile keyboard.
