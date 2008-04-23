Search for hotels and tourist attractions in Google Maps using Expedia

Travel website Expedia has launched a Hotels and Attractions Mapplet for Google Maps which lets you search for accommodation and tourist attractions in the area you're visiting.
When you look up a location in Google Maps, click on My Maps and you'll see Expedia Hotels and Attractions - click on that and it brings up a search box (see image, left).
Red pins denote a hotel (and there's a 'book now' button which will take you straight to the Expedia site), while blue pins denote a tourist attraction. The hotel listings include independent traveler reviews from TripAdvisor.
Map your way to your next trip [Official Google Australia Blog]
