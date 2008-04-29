Search As You Type in the Office 2007 Ribbon

Windows only: If you still have trouble getting to the functions you need in Office 2007's Ribbon interface, give Microsoft's new experimental Search Commands add-in a try. Search Commands adds a tab and search box to the ribbon that finds buttons as you type into it. After the jump, see a screenshot of Search Commands in action.

It's kind of nutty that a piece of software could have so many features that it calls for a search box to find the one you need. Not sure that's a good thing.

Either way, Search Commands is a prototype—not fully-baked software—and it only works with Word, Excel, or PowerPoint 2007, so only testers willing to deal with bugginess need apply. Search Commands is a free download for Windows only (and requires Office 2007 to run). See also keyboard shortcut goodness of Microsoft Office 2007.