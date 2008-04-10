Save Time Organising Files with Dir Utils' Right-Click Tools

Windows only: Dir Utils, a free right-click extension for Windows systems, is a great utility for anyone who regularly finds themselves organising downloads and media files. The utility adds five new options to Windows' right-click menu, including "Unify," which grabs files from a folder's sub-directories and moves them all up to the main folder; "Alphabetize," which puts all files in sub-folders into A-Z folders based on file name; and "Extensionize," which does the same based on file extensions. In other words, Dir Utils saves you the time you would've spent re-organising MP3s, gathering a seasons' worth of episode videos, and keeping a hefty downloads folder organized. Dir Utils is a free download for Windows systems only.