Save Money on Spirits, No Cheaping Out Required

There may be no such thing as a free drink, but having a quality cocktail doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, either. For those who appreciate good spirits but value a good bargain even more, the Serious Eats food blog suggests where to find deals at the liquor store, the bar, and for hosting parties. For example, set your sights on rum-based drinks to save a few dollars:

Discover rum: Premium rums are astonishingly cheap when compared to similarly aged spirits such as whiskey and cognac, with sippable rums starting in the low $20s. Even better, the quality and range of excellent sipping rums has taken off in recent years, and some truly exceptional rums can be found for about the same price as a basic single-malt scotch or reposado tequila

