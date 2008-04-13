Save Money on Spirits, No Cheaping Out Required

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

There may be no such thing as a free drink, but having a quality cocktail doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, either. For those who appreciate good spirits but value a good bargain even more, the Serious Eats food blog suggests where to find deals at the liquor store, the bar, and for hosting parties. For example, set your sights on rum-based drinks to save a few dollars:

Discover rum: Premium rums are astonishingly cheap when compared to similarly aged spirits such as whiskey and cognac, with sippable rums starting in the low $20s. Even better, the quality and range of excellent sipping rums has taken off in recent years, and some truly exceptional rums can be found for about the same price as a basic single-malt scotch or reposado tequila

Hit the link for more advice and ideas for your next party or night out. Photo by Darwin Bell.

Cheap(er) Drinks: Tips For Enjoyable Drinking Without Going Broke [Serious Eats]

  • Helen Guest

    Point taken on the cocktails and so forth, but that article is way off the money when it comes to whisky.

    There's simply no way that changing from Laphroaig to Glenfiddich is a 'brand' oriented change. One's an incredibly, peaty Islay single malt and the other is a very mild (some might say bland) and accessible Highland single malt.

    To put it in a more Australian context, it's bordering on saying 'if you don't like paying top dollar for Guinness, you should switch brands to VB and save yourself some cash'. It's just not a case of comparing apples with apples.

