Save Money on Food by Buying Whole Animals and Other Extreme Saver Secrets

Yahoo Finance profiles several "extreme" savers, folks who call saving money a passion and go to unconventional lengths to stretch their dollars. For example, to save on rising food costs:

Uber saver Mike Hegarty, a CPA in Des Moines, Iowa, says he saves $500 a year on meat by purchasing whole animals from local farms. In case you've never done it and you're having a hard time visualizing it in your garage, when you buy a quarter of a cow from a local farm, a butcher cuts it into the familiar hamburger, flank and sirloin steaks and packages it for you. An extra bonus: Local farms often raise all-natural or even organic beef, pork and chicken.

The article highlights other unorthodox tips for saving money on retail, automobiles, charity, commuting and housing, phone service, and travel. If you've got an extreme saver tip of your own, let's hear about it in the comments.