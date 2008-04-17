Save Money on Food by Buying Whole Animals and Other Extreme Saver Secrets

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Yahoo Finance profiles several "extreme" savers, folks who call saving money a passion and go to unconventional lengths to stretch their dollars. For example, to save on rising food costs:

Uber saver Mike Hegarty, a CPA in Des Moines, Iowa, says he saves $500 a year on meat by purchasing whole animals from local farms. In case you've never done it and you're having a hard time visualizing it in your garage, when you buy a quarter of a cow from a local farm, a butcher cuts it into the familiar hamburger, flank and sirloin steaks and packages it for you. An extra bonus: Local farms often raise all-natural or even organic beef, pork and chicken.

The article highlights other unorthodox tips for saving money on retail, automobiles, charity, commuting and housing, phone service, and travel. If you've got an extreme saver tip of your own, let's hear about it in the comments.

Extreme Savers Share Their Secrets [Yahoo Finance]

Comments

  • mistwolf @Jamie

    In Australia, I can highly recommend Honest Beef. We get an order from them every few months; their prices are good, their quality is amazing, and you aren't getting meat that has been sitting around or in transit for ages. Your meat, when you get it, is from a cow that has been dead less than 3 days.

  • anonymous Guest

    this is absolutely ridiculous why not just go and by a whole crop or a 100kg of cheese wholesale, this is just another example of why the world is going to pot,

