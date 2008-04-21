Save Every Edit with Subversion for Writers

Writer Rachel Greenham details how she takes advantage of version control tool Subversion—primarily used by software devlopers—to manage her writing projects. We've covered how to set up a Subversion server and how to use Subversion with TortoiseSVN (Windows) in the past, but Greenham's post has a Mac focus using previously mentioned SCPlugin. If you're a writer working in Windows, our TortoiseSVN guide will be a nice companion to Greenham's post. If you've used Subversion for non-coding purposes or you want to share your SVN experiences, let's hear about them in the comments.
