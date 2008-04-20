Roll a Mac Mini Media Center with Leopard



We've talked about building a Mac mini media center and other ways to pimp your mini in the past, but blogger Jon Hicks revisits the Mac mini media centre with a focus on using it with Leopard and EyeTV (a Mac DVR solution). While Apple TV is doing its best to justify a place in your living room, it still doesn't time-shift television, and many Mac enthusiasts still find that the Mac mini still outdoes Apple's latest media centre offering. On the other hand, if you're still rolling Panther on your Mac, you could just install Apple TV on it and call it a day.