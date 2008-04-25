ReviewGist Rounds Up Product Recommendations from Around the Web



Web site ReviewGist gathers the results of expert reviews from around the web to give you a better understanding of the pros and cons of a potential purchase. Aside from its deep analysis, which dives into the nuts and bolts of what a reviewer liked and disliked about a product, ReviewGist also provides a great comparison tool to check the ratings of similar products side-by-side. While a lot of people tend to stick to the consumer reviews on the site they're purchasing from, like Amazon, ReviewGist looks like a great place to check out the broader merits of a product before making a big purchase.