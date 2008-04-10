Rescue Lost or Damaged Photos with Zero Assumption

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Zero Assumption Recovery is a simple tool that can be a serious lifesaver, especially if you've just accidentally formatted a memory card or came home from vacation to a supposedly empty camera. The free download does what many professional (and costly) image recovery programs do, running through memory blocks and piecing together scattered pictures, then dumping them in a folder of your choosing. ZAR supports most major image formats, including JPEG and RAW, and our commenters have given it a try and subsequent thumbs up. Zero Assumption Recovery is a free download for Windows systems only; portions of the program are paid-to-unlock, but image recovery is free.

Zero Assumption Digital Image Recovery [via Digital Photography School]

