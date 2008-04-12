Replace Notepad with Notepad2

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: When Notepad just doesn't have the features you need to get simple text-editing done, check out the lightweight but feature-packed alternative, Notepad2. Since we mentioned Notepad2 back in 2005, the application has seen several updates, including a new release just this week. Get code syntax highlighting, regular expression search, better text selection options, and support for Unix and Mac-created text files in Notepad2, which can run standalone from a thumb drive. You can even replace Windows Notepad entirely with Notepad2, though it takes a few steps—here's a tutorial on how for XP users, and one for Vista users. My one gripe about Notepad2? It can't open multiple files in one window. But it's still a big step up from Notepad. Notepad2 is a free download for Windows only.

