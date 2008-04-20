Repair an old NES System for a Few Dollars

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Few families made it through the 1980s without collecting one or more Nintendo Entertainment Systems, but many of them sit unusable today, no matter how hard you blow into them. Wired's Chris Kohler and his brother Dan show in the above video that given a screwdriver, a 72-pin connector available for a few dollars online, and a wee bit of patience, the garage-bound game system can be revived and made ready for duck hunting, Koopa-stomping, or whatever lies inside the cartridges you haven't sold off.

How to Fix Your Broken NES [Wired Blogs via Hackszine]

  • amy Guest

    do you know where i can buy old nintendo's, sega's and there games from?

