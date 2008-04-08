Remove the "Take Our Survey" Prompt from Google Experimental

If you're using Google's experimental keyboard shortcuts, auto-complete functions or other interfaces, you might have noticed a little yellow survey primer that sometimes sticks around long after you've offered up your answers. The How-To Geek points to a DIY Stylish script for Firefox that always hides the yellow box. Head to your Google search page, click on the Stylish status bar icon, choose "Write style" and "For Google.com," then enter the following:

@namespace url(http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml); @-moz-document domain("google.com") {

#exp_msgs {display:none !important;}

}

For detailed instructions and more Stylish work-arounds, head to the Geek's site.