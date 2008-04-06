Remove Permanent Marker from Any Surface

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Toothpaste with baking soda can do wonders when a permanent marker runs amok in your home, according to the Public Reality Blog. Your mileage will likely vary depending on the colour and type of surface you're removing the marker from, but a quick dance with lady Google shows that the same method has worked for others as well. If baking soda toothpaste works even half as well as our favourite method for removing permanent marker from a dry erase board, we'll be impressed.

How to remove permanent marker from anything... [Public Realty Blog]

  • Fay Guest

    I tried all those available suggestions to remove permanent marker from white laminated board without success. Then found Poly paint remover brushed on then washed off took it off immediately.

