Remotely Declutter with Flickr

The Unclutterer blog has advice for parents whose adult kids moved across the country but left stuff behind: do a virtual clutter-clearing using a photo-sharing service like Flickr.

Photograph all of your child's items as you place them into boxes. Then, upload all of the images to a Flickr account and send your child the URL. Your child can go through the pictures online and decide the fate of the stuff. I suggest that there only be two options for the stuff: "Send to me" and "Don't send to me." Let your child know that you will make the decision to donate, sell, or trash the things in the "don't send to me" pile.

On Flickr it would be really easy to sort the items, too—your kid can just tag 'em "send" or "trash." Now to get Mum hip to the Flickr...