Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Remember your hotel room number by using a code

The SMH ran an interview with a travel advertising exec today who had a nice tip for remembering your hotel room number:

Carry a marker pen with you when you travel. Write the room number on your room key/swipe card - but to be security conscious, make sure you write it in code. Choose a 9 letter word (like stoneflag) - and assign a letter to each number from 1-9. So room 475 would be NLE.

The article was peppered with eccentric travel tips. I liked this suggestion much better than his other one, which was to carry only 2-3 pairs of undies, wash them in the shower, then roll them in a towel and stomp the moisture out of it. Maybe I'm less practical, but I'd rather just carry more pairs of undies.

Expert advice from a travel guru [SMH]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles