RegToy Tweaks Your PC Every Which Way

Windows only: Free PC tweaking utility RegToy exposes all sorts of Windows settings that you'd normally have to dig into the registry to get to. Change the way Windows looks and behaves with RegToy, which is similar to the TweakUI PowerToy. It offers dozens of system-wide to user-specific settings—most of which will only matter to the most anal of Windows tweakers. After the jump, get a look-see at some of RegToy's many panes, tabs, checkboxes, and other settings areas.Adjust advanced System settings:

Startup and shutdown options: Desktop and icon customizations: Context menus: Logon options: These are just a few of the many screens ripe for digging through in RegToy. RegToy is a free download for Windows only, and XP users will need the free .NET 2.0 framework to run it.

RegToy [Ky Nam via Download Squad]

