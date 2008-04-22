Redmond Path Makes System Path Editing Fool-Proof

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Anyone who's edited their system path entries—the places where you tell Windows to look for programs you type into the command line—knows how awkwardly small the space given is to edit a huge string of text, and one misplaced character can nuke the whole thing. Redmond Path, a free download for Windows systems, offers a graphical multi-line interface, roll-back points for experimental changes, and verification that you're pointing Windows to a valid location. Now it shouldn't be so hard to have append to text files, use Unix commands from the command prompt, or give yourself easy access to oft-launched programs. Redmond Path is a free download for Windows systems only.

