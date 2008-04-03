Record YouTube Music Videos to MP3

Readers are submitting their best life hack for a chance to win an autographed copy of our new book, Upgrade Your Life. Here's our latest winner.

Reader Matt grabs songs from YouTube videos the way we used to hit the cassette deck record button while listening to the radio back in the 80's. Well, not really. Matt does it by downloading the YouTube clip .FLV file and converting it to MP3. After the jump, get the steps and tools you need to do it yourself.

Matt writes:

Step One. Get Firefox. Step Two. Get the DownloadHelper add-on. Step Three. Find the video of your song at youtube.com. Step Four. Open the video and let it play... whilst doing this download the .FLV using the technique described on the DownloadHelper web site. Step Five. Download the Freez Flv to Mp3 Converter for Windows or something like it, which can extract .FLV movie audio to MP3. (I use Reezaa, which I got through Giveaway of the Day.) Step Six. Convert your files, and bam! you have your MP3, and you won't have the feds at your door during Operation Buccaneer II.

Good to know. Now someone has to write a utility to automate the process.

Congrats, Matt! You just won an autographed copy of Upgrade Your Life.