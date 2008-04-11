Rate Songs from the Status Menu with Funes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Funes is a one-purpose app for OS X that just might inspire you to start rating songs and getting creative with smart playlists. That's because it puts a drop-down menu in a Mac's status area that displays the song title and offers those familiar ratings stars to click on. If you're not rating songs through Quicksilver, you probably have to do it (and don't do it) by bringing up the main iTunes window and clicking through to rate the song, and Funes is the low-key (and low-memory) way around that bother. Funes is a free download for Mac OS X only. Screenshot via Fousa.be

Funes [via Simple Help]

