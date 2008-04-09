Randy Pausch's Time Management Tricks



According to his doctors, computer science professor Randy Pausch has three to six months to live due to cancer, and in this video lecture he shares his tips for making the most of your time, "the most precious commodity you have." This is a lengthy talk but it's chock full of lifehackeresque tips, like emptying your inbox, creating a manageable filing system, using the 80/20 rule to focus your efforts on the stuff that matters most, and planning your day, week, and year. Skip the long-winded introductions and start at about 12:00 to get right to the good stuff. Follow along with the talk slides here. Thanks, Erik!