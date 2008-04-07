Qwitter Harnesses Twitter to Help You Quit Smoking

The only thing worse than constantly reaching for your phone to Twitter at social occasions is a constant need for a nicotine fix, and health organisation Tobacco Free Florida must sense their linked nature. Every so often, post an update with the number ("X") of cigarettes you've recently smoked to their Qwitter applet like so: @iquit X . You can also send diary-style entries to chronicle your progress, and see a graph of your cigarette intake at the Qwitter site. For those whose mobile extroversion is a lot stronger than their willpower, it's an elegant craving substitution.