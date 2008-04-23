Prioritise GE-Style by Writing the Purpose of Calendar Items

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Feel like you're spending far too much time on less-than-important meetings, phone calls, and other daily drudgery? Take a tip or two from the prioritising managers at General Electric. An editor at Harvard Business Review sat in on one of their training sessions and walked away with a few practical tips. One simple idea in particular can help overcome burdens you didn't even know you were shouldering.

Compare your calendar with the priorities. Label the purpose of every regular or recurring activity on your quarterly calendar and highlight those activities that are connected with your top five priorities. This simple exercise will reveal where you're squandering your time.

If I ran through an entire quarter labelling my calendar items with a "Why?" focus, I might free up some serious time. Hit the link for a quick read through a few more priority-focused tips.

Lessons from GE's Approach to Productivity [Harvard Business Review via Micro Persuasion]

