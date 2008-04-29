Presdo Simplifies Scheduling Get-Togethers

Next time you agree to meet someone for coffee or lunch "sometime soon" head over to collaborative scheduling webapp Presdo. In Presdo's single entry box enter the event, your cohorts' names, and a time (vague times like "afternoon" or "next week" work too)—like "Powwow with Adam, Kevin, and Tamar next week". Presdo will create an event where you can enter a description, pick a location and shoot off an invitation email to whomever is joining you. You can suggest times and dates, and your invitees can choose which ones work for them. Check out Presdo's two main screens in action.

Like Google, Presdo's homepage also boasts only a single entry box. Enter your event title, invitee list, and time description in natural language and press the "Do" button.



Then, enter a description, pick a location, and enter your invitees' email addresses to get them in on choosing the best time.

Kind of like a supercharged When Is Good or Doodle, Presdo has a few killer features those do not: like calendar export to Outlook, iCal, Google or Yahoo Calendar, Google Maps integration, and messaging right on the event to discuss details.

Have you used a collaborative scheduling webapp to plan a meeting or get together, or do you just stick to trusty old email for the task? Let us know in the comments.