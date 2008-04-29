For any old school Nintendo fans in the audience: PC Authority has published a walkthrough for running Nintendo Classic games on a PC. The article steps you through how to set up the Project64 emulator on your PC. You'll also need to grab the games - so you'll need to download some N64 ROMs.

You'll be able to buff the screen resolution to get a nicer looking game than you would have gotten from the original console, but unless you have a joystick or analogue controller, you'll be playing with the keyboard, which seems, well, kinda wrong.

Thanks for the tip, William!

Walkthrough: How to play Nintendo Classics on your PC [PC Authority]

