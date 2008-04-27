Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Photograph Your Vegetable Garden

Document your green thumb's handiwork this growing season by taking photos of the flowers and vegetables in your garden. Photographer and gardener Joel Heffner has some tips for getting the best snaps of your garden, like filling the frame and getting an interesting angle.

Most people take garden pictures by aiming the camera downward, because it's easier than bending down or crawling in the dirt. The problem is our eye level may not be the best angle from which to take a photo. Try to move around and look for interesting angles—front, back, side, top and bottom views.

Also, Heffner says that cloudy days are better than sunny ones for getting good pics without harsh shadows. How's your garden doing? Post your photos in the comments.

Even the vegetable garden can yield beautiful photos [SI Live]

Comments

  • Joel Heffner Guest

    Although the original article didn't have gardens in Australia in mind, I'm certainly happy that it provided some useful information. To think it was only meant for the folks who live in Staten Island, NY...a world away.

    Happy gardening and shooting!

    Joel Heffner

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles