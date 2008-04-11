Perpetual Web Coupon Saves 10 Percent at Best Buy

US-centric: Coupons—they're never around when you get that sudden urge to splurge on electronics. Not so with a 10-percent-off printable discount at Best Buy, which is posted as an image at a U.S. Postal Service "Mover's Guide" site with an easily-anticipated URL. Tech blog CyberNet points out that the coupon can be found by slotting the appropriate month and year in, so this month's coupon, for example, is:

https://moversguide.usps.com/img/coupon/bestbuy/200804_clientarea.gif

If you don't feel like scoping the fine print on that image, the CyberNet link below details the categories and prices the coupon is good for, for however long the URL hack lasts. I have to assume our readers know of similar URL-based coupons, whether at Mover's Guide or elsewhere, so spread the wealth in the comments.