PassPack Manages All Your Passwords Online



Web site PassPack secures and manages your passwords (web or otherwise) online. It especially shines on the web, though, because once you give PassPack the password data to your frequented web sites, you can turn on its coolest feature, which is an auto-login bookmarklet for all the sites you've entered into PassPack. The first obvious concern that comes to mind with a service like PassPack is security, and they've gone to lengths to address that issue. Essentially, PassPack encrypts your data before it's even sent to their servers, so not even the PassPack staff will ever read your passwords. PassPack is curretly in beta, free to use, and if you're satisfied with their security precautions, an all-around excellent application.