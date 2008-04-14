Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Panedia offers panoramic wallpaper for multiple monitors

panedia.pngI got an email from Aaron Spence at Panedia letting me know about his new site offering gorgeous panoramic landscape photography as wallpaper for multiple monitor users.

An offshoot of panoramic mapping site Panedia Maps, they're now offering their widescreen panoramic Australian landscapes as desktop wallpaper for single, dual and triple monitor users. They're Windows and OS X friendly, and each wallpaper is available in 16 sizes for single, dual and triple screen.
They add a new picture every day, and there are free or paid memberships to the site.
Paid memberships also offer a "favourites" feature which lets you save your preferred wallpapers for quicker access.
If you're interested in a 12 month membership to Panedia, Aaron's kindly given us a few to give away, so look for the free membership code under the cut.
Thanks Aaron!

Aaron over at Panedia has also been generous enough to offer us 50 free 12 month subscriptions to Panedia, so if you're interested in grabbing some wallpaper, head over to their site and use the code:
LIFEHACKER
Update - the free subs have all been claimed now!

Enjoy!

Comments

  • Aaron Spence Guest

    G'day Sarah, Just wanted to clarify one item, the 'favourites' feature hasn't been implemented yet, it's on a long list of extras we're working on :)

    Thanks, Aaron Spence
    http://panedia.com

    0
  • pfctdayelise Guest

    Hm, you can make your own from freely-licensed Featured Pictures at Wikimedia Commons:

    http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Commons:Featured_pictures/Places/Panoramas

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles