Panedia offers panoramic wallpaper for multiple monitors

I got an email from Aaron Spence at Panedia letting me know about his new site offering gorgeous panoramic landscape photography as wallpaper for multiple monitor users.

An offshoot of panoramic mapping site Panedia Maps, they're now offering their widescreen panoramic Australian landscapes as desktop wallpaper for single, dual and triple monitor users. They're Windows and OS X friendly, and each wallpaper is available in 16 sizes for single, dual and triple screen.

They add a new picture every day, and there are free or paid memberships to the site.

Paid memberships also offer a "favourites" feature which lets you save your preferred wallpapers for quicker access.

If you're interested in a 12 month membership to Panedia, Aaron's kindly given us a few to give away, so look for the free membership code under the cut.

Aaron over at Panedia has also been generous enough to offer us 50 free 12 month subscriptions to Panedia, so if you're interested in grabbing some wallpaper, head over to their site and use the code:

LIFEHACKER

Update - the free subs have all been claimed now!

