OPIE Exports Extension Preferences for Quick Firefox Setup

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Create a selective backup of preference settings for your favourite Firefox extensions with OPIE, a free add-on for Firefox 2. Once you've got the Ordered Preference Import/Export extension installed, head to it in the "Tools" menu and you can choose which extensions and preferences you'd like to save and export to a .prefs file, making it easy to auto-configure all the add-ons when moving to new systems or re-installing the Fox. Not a bad extension to have around when Firefox 3 becomes official, but if you're looking to bundle up the extensions themselves, try the Firefoex Extension Backup Extension. OPIE is a free download, works wherever Firefox 2 does (Original FEBE/CLEO post).
