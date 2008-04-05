Open Registrations Checker Finds Private BitTorrent Trackers

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: You've followed our beginner and intermediate guides to BitTorrent, and you know how to protect your privacy when downloading, but ever since you started on this wild BitTorrent journey, you've wanted to find your way to the BitTorrent promised land—a private tracker. The problem is, they're not easy to get into (trust me, I've tried). Freeware application Open Registrations Checker monitors some of the most popular private trackers for open registrations, alerting you whenever a tracker you're watching opens its registrations. It's not perfect, but it may give you just the heads up you need to get your foot in the door. Open Registrations Checker is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.

Open Registrations Checker [via TorrentFreak]

Comments

  • matt Guest

    http://invitenation.org has a new site with lots of great giveaways

    0
  • Grimmjow Guest

    Phoenix-torrents its a great new site, with fast torrents and open signups at the moment

    http://www.ptfiles.org/signupform.php

    0
  • John Guest

    www.btracs.com does the same thing online!

    0

