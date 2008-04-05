Open Registrations Checker Finds Private BitTorrent Trackers

Windows only: You've followed our beginner and intermediate guides to BitTorrent, and you know how to protect your privacy when downloading, but ever since you started on this wild BitTorrent journey, you've wanted to find your way to the BitTorrent promised land—a private tracker. The problem is, they're not easy to get into (trust me, I've tried). Freeware application Open Registrations Checker monitors some of the most popular private trackers for open registrations, alerting you whenever a tracker you're watching opens its registrations. It's not perfect, but it may give you just the heads up you need to get your foot in the door. Open Registrations Checker is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.