Nutritional Values Are an SMS Away at Diet.com

US-centric: Health web site Diet.com's Nutrition on the Go service provides nutritional values for food items on popular restaurant menus via a simple text message. To use it, just text the name of the restaurant and the menu item you're looking for to DIET1 (34381)—for example, "mcdonalds southwest chicken salad." Diet.com will text you back with the nutritional values of your item, namely calories, fat, carbs, and protein. Granted, most restaurants (fast food, at least) should have that information available, but if you want a quick look-up in the drive-through or you don't want to be the one who makes employees blow the dust off the nutritional info, Nutrition on the Go seems like a service worth adding to your contacts.

Nutrition on the Go - diet1 (34381) [via Computer World]

