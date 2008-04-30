NTFS-3G Makes NTFS Partitions Writable

Mac OS X and Linux: Now that you're dual booting Windows on your Mac, you want to save files to your Windows partition while you're booted up in OS X. By default, NTFS-formatted disks are read-only in OS X, but the NTFS-3G driver makes it writable. Download NTFS-3G, then use the following command to save and edit files on your Boot Camp partition:
sudo mount -t ntfs-3g /dev/disk0s3 /Volumes/Untitled
You can also use the previously mentioned MacFUSE to write to NTFS disks, but while mounting disks over SSH went without a hitch with MacFUSE for me, I had trouble with NTFS disks (though NTFS-3G worked perfectly). The NTFS-3G driver is a free download for Mac and Linux.
