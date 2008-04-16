No-NSFW Warns You of Not-Safe-for-Work Links

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Avoid inadvertently stumbling onto a Not-Safe-for-Work (NSFW) web site on-the-job with the No-NSFW Firefox extension. The extension works by checking all outbound links from a web page against a user-submitted database of NSFW links and web sites. If someone has flagged a page as NSFW, you'll see a NSFW icon in the bottom right of your browser. Safe-for-Work sites display SFW, and sites that have have not been rated by users appear as Unrated. In my tests the extension is still looking for some users to do the legwork, but it's a smart and simple idea that could help you avoid drawing the wrong kind of attention at work. Thanks Pratham!