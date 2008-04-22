Nokia music

Nokia has today launched a music store which it hopes will be an iTunes store killer - despite the fact that its music is packed with DRM and won't be playable on an iPod. Hilariously, when I visited the website it also told me it doesn't support Firefox. In fact, it only wants to play with Internet Explorer on XP or Vista. It's almost like they want to reduce their pool of potential customers. Next!
