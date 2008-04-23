New Version of TextExpander Now Available

A new version of our favourite text replacement utility for Mac, TextExpander 2.1, is now available for download. The upgrade includes performance and reliability improvements for fast typists, and now allows for single character replacements. [via]
A new version of our favourite text replacement utility for Mac, TextExpander 2.1, is now available for download. The upgrade includes performance and reliability improvements for fast typists, and now allows for single character replacements. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink