The Oz reports that MySpace has announced it's launching an ad-supported music portal called MySpace Music. MySpace is already home to over 5 million musicians, and MySpace Music service like will be "woven" into their profiles. It will offer paid ringtone and music downloads, concert tickets, tshirts and band merchandise.
The Oz reports that MySpace has announced it's launching an ad-supported music portal called MySpace Music. MySpace is already home to over 5 million musicians, and MySpace Music service like will be "woven" into their profiles. It will offer paid ringtone and music downloads, concert tickets, tshirts and band merchandise.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink