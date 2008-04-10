Muji Chronotebook Non-linear Day Planner

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The new Chronotebook day planner takes a different approach to laying out your tasks and events—instead of representing your day in a boring sequence of lines or on a grid, it displays time on an axis, like an analogue clock. Each page represents either the AM or PM, and you write your plans like spokes on a bicycle wheel. Check out more photos of the notebook after the jump.

The Chronotebook just won an Muji International Design Award, and weblog Cool Hunting reports it'll be on sale in the Muji store in the coming weeks. No word on pricing yet. Thanks, Alan!

Muji Chronotebook [Cool Hunting via io9]

