Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

MS SaaS Trial

Microsoft is trialling a software as a service model for home users. The Albany trial bundles Office Home and Student, Windows Live Onecare, collaboration software Office Live Workspace and three of its Windows Live web services, according to the writeup in ZDNet.

But blog Valleywag has heaped scorn on the offering, saying it's an attempt to get people to pay a monthly fee for software that mostly they already have or can access for free or via subscription already.

Here's the bit that annoyed me (from the ZDNet story):

"If and when Albany users cut their subscriptions, they won't lose their data, said Gordon. They will be able to go out and buy a copy of Office and still access their documents and data, he said."

Uh, actually, 'you'll need to go buy a copy of our software to access your data' sounds a lot like lock-in to me. Why pretend otherwise?

Comments

  • Michael "PDF boy" Jahn Guest

    If they can save to their local hard drive, they can upload to Google Docs

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles