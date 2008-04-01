Mozilla interview

As Mozilla gears up for its 10th birthday and the release of Firefox 3, Wired's published an interview with longtime Mozilla contributor Asa Dotzler, (Mozilla's Director of Community Development) on "Firefox, Fighting Bloat and the Problem with Democracy". He has some interesting things to say about how features are chosen for inclusion in Firefox (it's not a democracy!) and of course the performance boost we can expect from Firefox 3. Rock on!