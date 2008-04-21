Mount Flickr as a Drive with Flickrfs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Linux only: Flickrfs makes uploading to, downloading from, and organizing a Flickr account just like handling files in a mounted file system. After installing and setting up the link to your account, you can see all your photos separated into tag folders, edit and back up the pics and their metadata, and crop and resize photos on the fly, all reflected in realtime in your online account. The tool works mostly through your native file browser and the command line, but the program's author has created a
visual desktop Flickr organizer that links into his app. Flickrfs is a free download for Linux systems only; Step-by-step instructions on setting up the dependencies and the program itself available at the project's home page. Photo by myrtti.

Flickrfs [via Wired How-To Wiki]

